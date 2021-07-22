2022 Special Olympics USA Games Calls Upon Artists To Create Original Cauldron For Opening Ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is calling all creative artists from across the country to submit to be the official USA Games Cauldron Arts Project artist. Working alongside Special Olympics athletes for vision and support, one passionate and talented artist will be picked to design the original cauldron that will be ignited during the opening ceremony in Orlando, Florida in June 2022 and shine bright during the USA Games. In collaboration with Greater Orlando Sports Commission and the City of Orlando, the USA Games has assembled a committee combined with Special Olympics athletes and community art leaders to manage the selection process and review submissions for this central role.

“For the first time ever and by launching The Cauldron Arts Project, we are keen to work with an outstanding and purpose-driven artist, who combined with our talented Special Olympics athletes, will create the centerpiece cauldron that will be revealed at the Opening Ceremony,” said Joe Dzaluk, President & CEO of 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “This iconic Games cauldron will live in Orlando for years to come after the Games to continue a legacy and be a symbol of inclusion in our community.”

USA Games officials are seeking a design that is unique, artistic, meaningful, and inspired by the existing 2022 Special Olympics USA Games brand and campaign tagline, “Shine as One.” It should evoke a sense of wonder and demonstrate a sense of purpose, standing for inclusion and togetherness. The cauldron will be lit during the Opening Ceremony at Exploria Stadium and will then reside at ESPN Wide World of Sports during the Games.

Artists interested in being named the official USA Games Cauldron Arts Project artist must submit their resume, photos of past projects and a letter of intent for the committee’s review by August 18, 2021 at midnight MT. From there, six artists will be selected to move onto the second round of review, where they will receive a $500 stipend to use for a design concept and to develop production plans. Once the finalist is chosen in fall 2021, the artist will conduct a workshop with Special Olympics athletes, and get started on bringing their vision for the Special Olympics USA Games cauldron to life.

For more information about The Cauldron Arts Project and how artists can apply now, please visit, here. Artists can also discover more about the project by checking out this video here.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, visit www.2022USAGames.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitte r.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike’s Subs is the Presenting Partner and the event is hosted by Disney. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022USAGames.org.