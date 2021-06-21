Southern Miss student selected to management of Glimmerglass Festival

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) senior Justin E. Bell has been selected as Artistic Associate to the Glimmerglass Festival, an International Opera and Musical Theatre Festival, in Cooperstown, NY.

In this position, he will work closely with the Director of the Young Artists Program to communicate with artists, assist with the planning and execution of the Young Artists Program applications and auditions, and assist with the creation of the daily rehearsal schedule. He will receive training in all artistic department processes and procedures, assisting with essential tasks for this season’s eight productions.

“I am honored to work with the festival,” said Bell. “I am extremely thankful to all of his colleagues and sponsors of The Glimmerglass Festival for affording me this opportunity, as the arts world endures through unprecedented times.”

Bell, a double-major in vocal performance and choral music education at USM, has proven himself exceptional, handling a full college schedule while overseeing the production needs of The Denyce Graves Foundation, serving as Assistant Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Classical Singer Magazine/CS Music, producing Cooking with Denyce, and maintaining an active performance schedule. A multifaceted artist who uses his many passions and talents to bring a light in the world around him, Bell is a first-place winner in the NATS National Student Auditions, the young tenor has performed both nationally and internationally.

Glimmerglass is a professional non-profit summer opera company dedicated to producing new productions each season. The company continues its tradition of producing new, little-known and familiar operas and musical theater in innovative productions; providing professional training and performance opportunities for emerging artists and interns; engaging important artists who inspire the highest standards of achievement; inspiring dialogue around meaningful issues of the day through song and story; and collaborating with regional organizations, schools and businesses to enhance life in Central New York.

The company continues to attract an international audience to the scenic Cooperstown area, where the talent of singers, directors, designers and staff from around the world converges in the Alice Busch Opera Theater to produce world-class opera and music theater.

