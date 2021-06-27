Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Alter Postal Money Orders

According to court records, DOTEY cashed two altered U.S. Postal Money Orders in the amounts of $530.00 each at a U.S. Post Office located in Slidell, Louisiana. The two Postal Money Orders had been purchased in California for minimal value and then altered to reflect a higher amount by unknown co-conspirators.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 21, 2021. At that time, DOTEY faces up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release. There is also a $100 mandatory special assessment due after conviction.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Postal Inspection Service in investigating this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera is in charge of the prosecution.