June 23, 2021

Ronald John Davis

By Staff Report

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

June 20, 2021

Ronald John Davis was called to his heavenly home on June 20, 2021.

Visitation services for Ronnie will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

