Pearl River women’s soccer standout honored by MACCC

Beets started in all 14 games for the Wildcats as the anchor of the backline. Beets mostly featured as a defender with a few appearances in the midfield.

She scored her lone goal of the season in a 7-0 route of Copiah-Lincoln, booting a shot to the left side of the keeper and into the net.

“Alexa has been a lot of fun to deal with over the last two years,” said coach Henrik Madsen. “She’s been a very important part of our team and was one of our captains. I thought she had a really good season and she was a big part as to why we were successful.

“I’m happy that she’s getting some recognition.”