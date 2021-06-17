Pearl River announces Hall of Fame partnership with Keith’s Superstores

By Patrick Ochs

PRCC Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is proud to announce Keith’s Superstores as the presenting sponsor for the Athletics Hall of Fame. As the first year for the Hall of Fame to be off campus, PRCC sought out a unique sponsor that shares similar characteristics with the college. Recently, Keith’s Superstores stepped up and made a commitment to join PRCC’s big day on July 30.

“It’s a true honor to partner with Keith’s Superstores as our presenting sponsor for our Athletics Hall of Fame event this year as we move off campus to Bay St. Louis to honor the distinguished inductees,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “They are a first-class family owned business that has been serving our region and families for many years. They value customer service and that’s a direct reflection of their supreme leadership. Our core values here at Pearl River Community College are aligned with Keith’s Superstores’ servant leadership while providing a first-class experience.

“We are very honored, appreciative and thankful to share this magical night with Keith’s Superstores and our elite Wildcat athletes who wore the maroon and gold proudly.”

This year’s Hall of Fame will be a standalone event for the first time. Previously paired with PRCC’s Homecoming festivities, the Class of 2021 will have their own day on July 30. The day will start with a golf tournament at The Bridges Golf Club in Bay St. Louis. The actual Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

To register for the banquet or golf tournament, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF or call Traci Spence at (601) 403-1193. The registration deadline is July 19.

ABOUT KEITH’S SUPERSTORES

“Your locally owned mom and pop shop” for more than three decades, Keith’s Superstores is owned and operated by Keith and Melissa Saucier. Founded in the mid-1990s, Keith’s Superstores has grown to 46 locations across the Pine Belt, Gulf Coast and even into Alabama. A champion of local communities, Keith’s Superstores uses locally sourced items in its novelty shops and places an importance on supporting small businesses within its footprint.

Keith’s Superstore is also proud to provide a loyalty program that provides customers with specials, discounts and freebies.

For more information on Keith’s Superstores and their “Roar Reward”, visit KeithsSuperstores.com.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble format and will be at 10 a.m. July 30. Each team is $600. The fee includes green fees, golf cart rental, food, beverages and a gift bag courtesy of BankPlus.

Anyone who wishes to participate is encouraged to register quickly as the amount of teams is limited at The Bridges. To register to play, or to become a sponsor, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

BANQUET

The banquet will include a Hall of Fame social hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by a general admission social hour from 6-7 p.m. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

Families can purchase individual dinner tickets for only $100. Sponsorship packages are also available for the banquet, beginning at $2,500. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME

The Pearl River Athletics Hall of Fame currently houses 134 of the greatest student athletes and coaches to represent The River. The Hall of Fame was established in 1988 with an eight-person class and has been an annual staple at PRCC with the exception of 2020; the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO NOMINATE

For a full list of PRCC Hall of Famers, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/roster.

Know someone who’s deserving of being enshrined? You can visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/Hall_of_Fame_nomination_form to fill out the nomination form.