Ole Miss Reopening Grove for Tailgating in Fall

OXFORD, Miss. — As Ole Miss fans make their preparations for the 2021 football season, tailgating can be included in those plans, as the university confirms its intent to reopen The Grove in the fall.

The Grove is expected to operate as it did prior to the pandemic. Specific details will be announced closer to the season.

“With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With the unique tailgating atmosphere of The Grove and our new partnership with REVELXP to advance the experiences in and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, fall Saturdays at Ole Miss are going to be even more memorable.

“We’ve always said gamedays at Ole Miss are family reunions, and we can’t wait to have our family back together again this fall.”

A 10-acre plot in the center of the Oxford campus, The Grove produces one of the most unique experiences in sports. The Sporting News ranked it among college football’s greatest traditions and described The Grove as “the Holy Grail of tailgating sites.” In listing America’s top sports colleges, Sports Illustrated named Ole Miss the nation’s No. 1 tailgating school.

In 2014, The Grove hosted ESPN’s College Gameday in one of the most popular editions of the show to date. With guest picker Katy Perry and a host of other celebrities on hand that day, the Rebels defeated Alabama in thrilling fashion for the program’s first victory over the nation’s top-ranked team. The Grove has also hosted the SEC Network’s traveling show, SEC Nation, on six occasions.

New to The Grove this fall will be a custom shopping location operated by the Rebels’ new official merchandise provider, Dyehard Fan Supply. Working closely with Ole Miss, the Dyehard team will execute the official e-commerce, in-venue and store merchandising programs that are unique to the Ole Miss fan base and community.

Rebel football season tickets remain on sale and are available at olemisstix.com. In addition, Ole Miss fans can learn about gameday experiences that are new this fall from REVELXP by visiting olemissexperience.com.

Among the new fan opportunities in and around Vaught-Hemingway for the 2021 season:

North Plaza Walk of Champions: Turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the bell tower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes.

Turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the bell tower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes. Pre-Game Pavilion: Indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment. Field Level Pre-Game and In-Game Experience: Accessible and premium viewing experiences in the northeast corner of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium offering top-class hospitality with food and beverage opportunities for groups of 30+.

