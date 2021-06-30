Oklahoma Transfer Brooke Vestal Joins Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Brooke Vestal, adding the former high school All-American to the Rebel roster.

Spending the last three seasons as a part of the perennial powerhouse Sooner program, Vestal will have three years of eligibility remaining having redshirted in 2019 and receiving an extra year following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Vestal signed with Oklahoma as a highly touted high school recruit out of Canyon HS in New Braunfels, Texas. At one point ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball, Vestal was tabbed an All-American three times by the outlet, also reeling in MaxPreps All-American laurels twice.

After sitting out the 2019 season, Vestal made eight appearances in the circle for the Sooners during the shortened 2020 season, posting a 3-0 record in 25 innings of work. She started five games, garnering a 2.52 ERA with 22 strikeouts to just six walks. The righty finished the season with a complete game effort against Murray State, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a career-high eight. Following the season, Vestal was named an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

This past season, Vestal saw action in seven games, including one start. The Lone Star product surrendered just three hits on the year in 7.1 innings of work, recording five strikeouts. In her single start, she retired all six batters faced, needing just 18 pitches to do so against Sam Houston.

