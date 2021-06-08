No. 12 Pearl River’s Miguel Hernandez signs with perennial contender
By Dylan Dunaway
PRCC Sports Information
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River forward Miguel Hernandez (Gulfport) extended his playing career by signing with Bethel University on Monday.
“Bethel felt very similar to Pearl River,” Hernandez said. “It’s a smaller school that feels like a family. That is something that I really appreciated about Pearl River. Bethel has about the same population and is a similar size school. The soccer over there is incredible just like it was here.”
PEARL RIVER CAREER
In his freshman season, Hernandez played in 11 games and featured as a versatile winger. He netted six goals and assisted on three.
Hernandez served as a catalyst off the bench in his sophomore campaign, scoring two goals and assisting on two. A highlight of his season was when he put a diving header into the net in a 6-0 rout of Meridian.
“I really enjoyed my time at Pearl River,” Hernandez said. “This school has made me feel like family. I feel like I’m on top of the world right now.”
ABOUT BETHEL UNIVERSITY
Bethel University is a four-year school in McKenzie, Tennessee. The Wildcats are a member of the NAIA and compete in the Mid-South Conference. Bethel finished the 2021 season as the 10th ranked team in the NAIA and has won 60 games over the last five seasons.
