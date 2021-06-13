New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JON YOUNG, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021 before the Honorable Sarah S. Vance to an indictment charging him with violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to the court records, YOUNG conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and YOUNG possessed with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. YOUNG admitted to being captured on recorded calls as part of a lengthy Title III wire intercept.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 29, 2021. YOUNG faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of at least 5 years up to a maximum of 40 years, a fine of up to $5,000,000, at least four years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a mandatory $200 special assessment.

This case was investigated by Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.