Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

JACKSON, Miss. (June 17, 2021) – The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities at the Annual Awards Luncheon in downtown Jackson.

The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects and events from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

“After a year without face-to-face meetings, we are excited to celebrate the achievements of our Main Street communities again in person,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “As difficult as 2020 was for our communities, we still saw economic growth in our downtowns and resiliency from the small businesses in our downtown districts.”

“Our local Main Street directors have worked tirelessly to provide services to small businesses and create innovative ways to connect people together during the pandemic, and we are proud to celebrate their successes at our annual awards,” Gregory added.

MMSA staff presented the 2021 awards to recipients from Designated Main Street programs throughout the state.

This year’s award recipients are:

Aberdeen Main Street

Batesville Main Street

Biloxi Main Street

Team Cleveland Main Street

Main Street Clinton

Main Street Columbus

Main Street Corinth

Main Street Greenville

Main Street Greenwood, Inc.

Downtown Hattiesburg Association

Hernando Main Street Chamber

Kosciusko Main Street

Louisville/Noxapater Main Street

New Albany Main Street

Ocean Springs Main Street

Main Street Pascagoula

Picayune Main Street, Inc.

Senatobia Main Street

Starkville Main Street Association

Tunica Main Street

Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association

Vicksburg Main Street Program

Water Valley Main Street Association

West Point Main Street

2020-2021 MMSA Board President Steven Dick of Mississippi Power passed the gavel to 2021-2022 MMSA Board President Chris Chain of Renovations of Mississippi during the general business meeting.

In addition, the 2021 nationally accredited programs were recognized, as well as new MMSA communities, Pearl and Itawamba County, several new associate members, and Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities.

The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was also recognized for winning the Great American Main Street Award in 2020, the most prestigious award given by Main Street America.

The Mississippi Development Authority, Entergy Mississippi, and Mississippi Power were recognized as corporate sponsors of the annual awards, and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Belinda Stewart Architects, and the Mississippi Urban Forestry Commission were recognized as event sponsors of this year’s awards program.

In 2020, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 191 net new businesses, 52 business expansions to existing businesses, 584 net new jobs, 74 building rehabilitations and 746 downtown residential units. In addition, 75 public improvement projects were completed as well as 26 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $227 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2020, and more than 22,185 volunteer hours were recorded.

Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state.

Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.8 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.5 billion in public investment).

MMSA currently has 47 Designated Main Street Communities, four Network members, and 11 Associate members.

2021 Award Winners

Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) is a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts. As a Main Street America™ Coordinating Program, MMSA helps lead a powerful, grassroots network consisting of more than 40 Coordinating Programs and over 1,200 neighborhoods and communities across the country committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.