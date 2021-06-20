LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

BATON ROUGE—LSU Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard has been awarded the Donald L. Shaw Senior Scholar Award by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s (AEJMC) History Division. This award honors a scholar who has a demonstrated record of excellence in media history that has spanned at least 15 years, including division membership.

Broussard is the Manship School of Mass Communication’s Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor and an award-winning scholar who has taught public relations, strategic communication, media history and mass media theory for more than 20 years.

“In a wonderful field of nominees, Dr. Jinx Broussard stood out as the perfect choice for this significant award,” the judges said. “The depth and breadth of her research, as well as the scholars she has helped to support and inspire, have left an indelible mark on the study of media history.”

AEJMC’s History Division established the award in 2020 in honor of Donald L. Shaw, a groundbreaking journalism theoretician, historian and former head of AEJMC’s History Division best known for his research on the agenda-setting function of the press.

“I am incredibly honored to receive an award of this magnitude that is named after someone who made a tremendous contribution to journalism and mass communication,” Broussard said. “I had no idea when I began to conduct research on the Black press while seeking to break new ground in media history, the work would lead me to this recognition.”

Broussard is nationally recognized as an expert on the history of the Black press, and her research also focuses on representations of racial and ethnic minorities, media history, alternative media, crisis communication, public relations strategies and tactics, and the civil rights movement.

Her award-winning book, “African American Foreign Correspondents: A History,” (LSU Press, 2013) traces the history of Black participation in international newsgathering from the mid-1800s to present. This pivotal work follows Broussard’s 2004 book, “Giving a Voice to the Voiceless: Four Pioneering Black Women Journalists.” Most recently, in 2019, she co-authored “Public Relations and Journalism in Times of Crisis: A Symbiotic Partnership.”

In 2018, the Scripps Howard Foundation and AEJMC named Broussard “Teacher of the Year.” The national award recognizes excellence in innovative teaching, mentoring of students and faculty scholarship, and leadership in educational and industry activities. Broussard received the LSU 2019 Rainmaker Award in the category of Senior Scholar in Arts, Humanities, Social & Behavioral Sciences. Her research also gained recognition when she received the 2019 Guido H. Stempel III Research Award from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

In April, LSU honored Broussard with a 2021 Distinguished Faculty Award, recognizing faculty members who have a sustained record of excellence in teaching, research, service or any combination of the three. Broussard was one of five faculty members across campus to receive this award.

AEJMC’s History Division will recognize Broussard during its Awards Gala at the AEJMC Conference on Aug. 3.

Learn more about Jinx Coleman Broussard at https://www.lsu.edu/manship/ people/faculty-staff/ broussard.php.

