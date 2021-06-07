Kissimmee Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Distribute Kilos Of Cocaine

Jacksonville, Florida – Eddie “Macho” Martinez-Marquez (32, Kissimmee) has pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Martinez-Marquez faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, between December 2016 and August 2018, Martinez-Marquez supplied cocaine to a co-conspirator in Jacksonville, Florida. The amounts varied, but Martinez-Marquez typically would supply one or two kilograms, twice per month, which the co-conspirator would then sell in the Jacksonville area. Martinez-Marquez charged $27,000 per kilogram, and at times, “fronted” the drugs to his co-conspirator, essentially supplying the drugs on credit. The pair used couriers to transport drugs and money between each other in the Jacksonville and Orlando metro areas.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Coolican.