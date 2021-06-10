Funeral Services for John Karl Feliu, age 77, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Pastor Paul Ernewein will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com