Jessie Saliba Hamilton

By Special to the Item

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Jessie Saliba Hamilton, age 87, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

