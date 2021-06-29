Jackson Tonya Shauna Saucier

June 27, 2021

Funeral Services for Tonya Shauna Saucier, age 48, of Necaise Crossing, MS, who passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Billy & Jane’s Family Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Josh Daniels will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com