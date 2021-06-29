Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man pled guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Jeffery Rivers, Jr., 39, of Jackson, sold almost a half kilogram of methamphetamine on March 2, 2020. The drugs were analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory and confirmed to be 437.5 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Rivers pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2021 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Jackson Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton is prosecuting the case.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Hailstorm,” which began as an operation targeting illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.