Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man pled guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to robbing a local bank, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, robbed the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on December 3, 2020. Jiles entered the Trustmark Bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000. Law enforcement officers learned from Crimestoppers tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person who robbed the bank. Jiles was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 9, 2021.

Jiles pled guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Wansley is prosecuting the case.

