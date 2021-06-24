Inchima wins NJCAA All-American First Team nod

PERKINSTON — Christian Inchima capped an incredible post-season awards haul Thursday by becoming Mississippi Gulf Coast’s first NJCAA All-American First-Teamer since 2017.

The sophomore forward from Brampton, Ontario, tied for the MACCC men’s soccer lead with 10 goals and added two assists. He led the Bulldogs to the MACCC South championship and an 11-3 record.

Inchima had already been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team, which spanned all three divisions. He also earned All-MACCC honors for the second straight yet, as well as a spot on the All-NJCAA Region 23 Team.

His accomplishments weren’t limited to the field. Inchima was named a United Soccer Coaches Junior College Men’s Scholar All-American. He will take his 3.66 grade-point average in general studies to play soccer at East Tennessee State.

Gulf Coast’s Jordan Hall was named to the NJCAA first team in 2017, and keeper Owen Betz was on the third team that season.

