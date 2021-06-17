Inchima, Redmond make All-Region 23 team

PERKINSTON — Two Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomores have won spots on the exclusive All-NJCAA Region 23 Men’s Soccer team.

Midfielders Christian Inchima and James Redmond were selected by the region’s coaches in voting conducted after the season. They helped lead Gulf Coast to the MACCC South championship and an 11-3 record.

Inchima, who is from Brampton, Ontario, tied for the league lead with 10 goals. He added two assists.

Redmond, who is from Bremen, Germany, made the squad for the second season. He finished tied for 10th in the league with seven goals.

That was second-most on the Bulldog squad, and he also assisted on two other goals.

Gulf Coast was tied with Jones and Hinds for second with two players on the 11-person squad.

