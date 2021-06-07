ICC Announces 2021 Football Schedule

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – The Itawamba Community College Football program announced its schedule for the 2021 season Monday.

After last year’s altered schedule where the Indians faced only North Division opponents, ICC football returns to normal with a nine-game schedule with six division games and three non-division matchups.

The Indians will open the season Sept. 2 at Southwest Mississippi Community College, but will follow with three consecutive home games.

On Sept. 9, the Indians will welcome Copiah-Lincoln Community College and will face their first North Division opponent the following week when Coahoma Community College visits Fulton Sept. 16.

To wrap up the three-game home stand, the Indians will host Jones College for the final non-division game of the schedule on Sept. 23.

Sept. 30, the Indians will renew their rivalry with Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, and will start October on the road at Mississippi Delta Community College on Oct. 7.

Oct. 14, the Indians will host Holmes Community College before entering a tough final two weeks of the season against North Division foes, Northwest Mississippi Community College and East Mississippi Community College.

The Indians will travel to Senatobia Oct. 21 to face Northwest and then return home Oct. 28 to take on East Mississippi.

All home games are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Fulton, and all games will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red. The Indians’ road games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. except for the rivalry showdown in Booneville that is set for 6:30 p.m.