HAWL scholarship foundation names winners

The Scholarship Foundation for Hide-A-Way Lake Students, in its second year of operation, is proud to announce the graduating seniors and winners of $2000 scholarships for the 2021 class:

Christopher Long – Long has dedicated all four years of high school time to the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. In addition, he was on the swim and cross-country teams. The Foundation values community service highly. His 121 hours of community service is representative of his commitment to serve. He has been a lifeguard and counselor at the Hide-A-Way Lake pool for three summers. Upon graduation, he will enlist into the United States Marine Corps. His work ethic and 3.9 GPA will serve him well as he enters military service. Long’s career goal is to become a business owner.

Hailey Muehe – Not only does Muehe have a 4.0 GPA, she was also elected to the National Honor Society and demonstrated leadership within the group. In the NHS, she has worked blood drives and community cleanups held by the organization. The Foundation was touched by the compassion she showed in Operation Christmas Child providing needy children essentials such as toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, and socks. Muehe has been accepted at Pearl River Community College for the Fall 2021 semester.

Collen Blake Penton – During high school, Penton was elected to the National Beta Club, Student Council and Mu Alpha Theta. He volunteered at Picayune Youth Athletic Association as a coach, umpire and referee for baseball and football. He has been able to maintain an excellent 3.66 GPA while playing on the football and archery teams. As a volunteer at his school for the Veterans Celebration, he is to be commended for honoring our service veterans. He is also a member of the Roseland Park Baptist Church youth group where he was a part of the group that did cleaning around the church. He has been accepted at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Courtenay Sebastian – Sebastian has been highly involved at Trinity United Methodist Church’s summer camp working as both the Bible and Science Director. Another notable service project she conducted through Trinity was delivering milk to needy families for 10 weeks. Her volunteer efforts at both Trinity and First Methodist churches over the past six years was truly amazing. She’s been a camp counselor at Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, guiding middle school students interested in math and science. All that did not take away from her excellent 3.8 GPA. She is pursuing a career in Forensic Science/Bio-Chemistry.

Kelsey Devore and Kaden Swanson were the recipients of the first year of scholarships and have continued to excel in their studies. The Foundation is awarding each of them an additional $1000 to use for this fall’s semester.

The Scholarship Foundation for Hide-A-Way Lake Students uses two main events and the generosity of sponsors to fund scholarships. This fall it will be held on October 2, 2021, the third White Linen Night around the Hide-A-Way Lake pool. It will be “An Evening Under The Stars”. Included in the ticket or sponsorship are several local restaurant tastings and refreshments along with a silent auction. For the avid golfer, the Foundation will hold a golf tournament on May 13, 2022 at Milbrook Country Club. Both events are open to the public.

For more information, contact Beth Ennis at 601-347-6666.