Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

According to court documents, on January 16, 2019, Raymarcus Hollimon, a/k/a “Smoke Loc,” 30, of Hattiesburg, was encountered by members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hattiesburg Metro Narcotics Task Force during a narcotics detail. Hollimon was found in possession of over 190 tablets containing methamphetamine with other drug distribution paraphernalia.

Hollimon was indicted for this offense on June 10, 2020. He pled guilty on March 23, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Hattiesburg Police Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.

This case was being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.