Hattiesburg Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Offense

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Brad L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, Charles Terry Jones, 41, sold over 50 grams of methamphetamine to an individual in Forrest County on July 9, 2019, and again on July 23, 2019.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26, 2021. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.