Gregory Thaddeous Jackson

June 25, 2021

Funeral service will be held Friday July 2, 2021 at 11 am., visitation from 9am., until 11 am., at First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Pearlington, MS., for Gregory Thaddeous Jackson age 56 of Pearlington, MS., who died June 25, 2021 in Pearlington, MS., burial will be in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.