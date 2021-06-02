God’s Great Promises

By Erlene Smith McCarthy

For with God nothing shall be impossible. Luke 1:37

Is anything too hard for the Lord? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life and Sarah shall have a son. Genesis 18:34.

With men it is impossible, but not with God; for with God all things are possible. Mark 10:27.

The verses above tell us that with God nothing shall be impossible.

We have to have faith to grasp the truth of this great promise.

The deepest desire of Abraham and Sarah’s hearts was to have a child of their own. Abraham was over one hundred years old and Sarah was well stricken in years; yet because they had faith, God let them know that He had all power to perform a miracle that humanly seemed an impossibility.

When Jesus said, “with men it is impossible,” the pronoun it referred to a hyperbole–a purposeful exaggeration–He had just used concerning rich people getting into the kingdom of God. “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.” Mark 10:25. He said this just after he had said in verse twenty “Children, how hard is it for them that trust in riches to enter into the kingdom of God.” Here we see that Jesus is placing the response fo the outcomes of our sincere desires on the petitioners and where they put their trust. If our trust is completely in God, then NOTHING is impossible for God to accomplish in our lives.

We all need to set high goals for accomplishments in our lives that will make our lives more enjoyable and that will bring glory to God.

Prayer: Lord, help us to have great unwavering faith so that You can cause the seemingly impossible to become a reality in our lives. Praise God, our all powerful God.

Scripture KJV.