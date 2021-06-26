Gary Kent Davis

Gary Kent Davis, 73 of Carriere went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 25, 2021.

Born and raised in Picayune, he called Pearl River County his home his entire life.

Before his retirement from BWay, he worked as a machinist, 1st Class. Gary was a very talented machinist who took great pride in his work.

Gary enjoyed listening to music and singing. He always had a humorous story at the ready for whoever needed a little “pick me up.”

Gary attended First United Methodist Church of Picayune.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Verna Ivy Davis, daughter Vanessa Kingrey and husband Keith, grandson Korey A. Kingrey, granddaughter Victoria L. Kingrey, brother Larry Davis, sister Nancy Hayman, sister Joan Strickland and husband Ira, best friends Byron and Yuki Davis, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence and Lois Kendrick Davis, brother Randy Davis, and granddaughter Katherine Aelizabeth Kingrey.

Visitation will be held 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home, Monday June 28, 2021. Visitation to continue 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Picayune. Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Billy Wally. Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.