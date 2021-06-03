Fountain invited to USA Basketball U19 training camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Mississippi State’s Derek Fountain was chosen as one of 27 athletes to attend training camp for the 2021 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team announced Thursday by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee.

Following training camp from June 20-22 in Fort Worth, Texas on the campus of TCU, the 12-member team will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11 in Latvia.

Fountain will look to make it back-to-back FIBA U19 World Cups where Mississippi State is represented on Team USA. Reggie Perry was named the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup Most Valuable Player as the USA went undefeated en route to the gold medal.

Fountain is joined by Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee), Jordan Hall (Texas A&M), Adam Miller (LSU) and Jaylin Williams (Arkansas) from SEC schools at this year’s training camp.

Fountain was a member of Mississippi State’s starting five during 10 of the team’s last 12 games in 2020-21. The Bulldogs posted a 7-3 record with him as a starter.

Fountain boosted his season averages to 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists per game during State’s run to the 2021 NIT Finals. Two of his top three scoring performances came during the NIT, headed by 15 points, six rebounds and a season’s best three assists against Louisiana Tech (March 27) during the NIT Semifinals.

Fountain poured in season-highs with 20 points and seven rebounds against LSU (Feb. 10). He is one of four MSU players to amass 20-plus points off the bench under Ben Howland. That list includes a trio of 1,000-plus point scorers in Tyson Carter, Lamar Peters and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Mississippi State has landed a quartet of impact transfers in Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Rocket Watts (Michigan State) and Shakeel Moore (North Carolina State), coupled with a solid freshmen class which features ESPN top 100 recruit KeShawn Murphy, Alden Applewhite and Cam Carter.

The Bulldogs also return two of their top three scorers in Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith from 2020-21. Molinar ranked among the SEC’s top 10 in points per game (16.7 – 4th), field goal percentage (47.8 – 5th) and 20-plus point games (8 – T-7th), while Smith was the SEC leader in rebounds per game (8.5) and double-doubles (8) last season.

Mississippi State captured a runner-up finish at the 2021 NIT as the Bulldogs earned a bid in postseason play for the third consecutive time when postseason tournament have been played. State won seven of its last 10 games, highlighted by a combined five NCAA NET Quad 1 and Quad 2 victories down the stretch.

2021 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Training Camp Roster

Player; Position; School; Hometown

Devin Askew; G; Texas; Santa Ana, California

Patrick Baldwin Jr.; F; Wisconsin-Milwaukee*; Sussex, Wisconsin

Kendall Brown; F; Baylor*; Cottage Grove, Minnesota

Kennedy Chandler; G, Tennessee*; Memphis, Tennessee

Jonathan Davis; G/F; Wisconsin; La Crosse, Wisconsin

Derek Fountain; F; Mississippi State; Holly Springs, Mississippi

Calen Furst; F; Purdue*; Fort Wayne, Indiana

Jordan Hall; G; Texas A&M; Wildwood, New Jersey

Chet Holmgren; F/C; Gonzaga*; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Harrison Ingram; F; Stanford*; Dallas, Texas

Jaden Ivey; G; Purdue; South Bend, Indiana

Dishon Jackson; C; Washington State; Vallejo, California

Meechie Johnson; G; Ohio State; Cleveland, Ohio

Ryan Kalkbrenner; C; Creighton; St. Louis, Missouri

Trey Kaufman-Renn; F/C; Purdue*; Sellersburg, Indiana

Zed Key; C; Ohio State; Bay Shore, New York

Kenneth Lofton Jr.; C; Louisiana Tech; Port Arthur, Texas

Langston Love; G; Baylor*; Cibolo, Texas

Mike Miles; G; TCU; Lancaster, Texas

Adam Miller; G; LSU; Chicago, Illinois

Trey Patterson; F; Villanova; Somerset, New Jersey

Hunter Sallis; G; Gonzaga*; Omaha, Nebraska

Deivon Smith; G; Georgia Tech; Loganville, Georgia

Dalen Terry; G/F; Arizona; Tempe, Arizona

Jabari Walker; F; Colorado; Inglewood, California

Peyton Watson; G/F; UCLA; Long Beach, California

Jaylin Williams; C; Arkansas; Fort Smith, Arkansas

Head Coach: Jamie Dixon, TCU

Assistant Coach: Jerod Haase, Stanford

Assistant Coach: James Jones, Yale