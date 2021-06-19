Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography
Jackson, Miss. – A former Jackson Public School band volunteer and bus driver pleaded guilty today to producing child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.
According to court documents, Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, video recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor females beginning in 2017 and continuing through 2018 at his apartment in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Jackson pleaded guilty today to three counts of producing child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30, 2021, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
