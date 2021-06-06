Extension 4-H Earth Camp set for Aug. 2-4 in Louisville

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

RAYMOND, Miss. — 4-H’ers can participate in an upcoming camp and have fun while learning about environmental sciences.

The 4-H E.A.R.T.H. Camp, or Environmental Awareness through Recreation, Technology and Health, will be held Aug. 2-4 at Lake Tiak-O’Khata in Winston County.

The camp is open to 4-H members ages 10-12. Participants will have opportunities for hands-on learning in various areas, including entomology, wildlife and drone technology. They will see presentations from the Choctaw Cultural program, National Wildlife Turkey Federation and Freedom Ranch Wildlife, which will present their Birds of Mississippi program using live birds of prey.

Campers also will have opportunities for outdoor recreation, including canoeing and kayaking.

The camp is limited to 20 participants. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is $200 per camper and includes lodging, meals, activities, a T-shirt and 4-H activity insurance. The deadline to register is July 12. Online registration is available on the Extension registration portal at http://msuext.ms/4-hearth. Contact the local 4-H agent for a mail-in registration form.

COVID-19 wellness practices will be enforced. These practices include limiting the number of campers, holding most activities outdoors, doing temperature checks regularly and providing hand-sanitizer stations.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Brad Staton at 662-325-3350 or bvs27@msstate.edu.