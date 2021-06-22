June 23, 2021

Durcella Robertson

By Staff Report

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Durcella Robertson

June 17, 2021

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11 am., in New Welcome Baptist Church for  Durcella Robertson, who died June 17, 2021, in Forrest General Hospital.She was a native of Picayune, MS. Visitation will  be from 10am., until 11am.  Burial will be in the Dave Monday Cemetery, Whitesand, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

