City of Picayune to offer sandbags tomorrow, June 18, 2021

Residents of the city of Picayune can pick up sand bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 in preparation for the tropical weather system expected to hit the area sometime this weekend.

Up to 10 sand bags can be collected at the city barn, located at 309 Stephens Street during that time.

For more information call public works at 601-799-0602.