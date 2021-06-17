City of Picayune to offer sandbags tomorrow, June 18, 2021
Residents of the city of Picayune can pick up sand bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 in preparation for the tropical weather system expected to hit the area sometime this weekend.
Up to 10 sand bags can be collected at the city barn, located at 309 Stephens Street during that time.
For more information call public works at 601-799-0602.
You Might Like
Two people injured in shooting that occurred on June 12, investigators working to identify suspects
Two people were injured during a shooting incident that took place Saturday, June 12, just after midnight in the Ponderosa... read more