Charles F. Fowler

By Staff Report

Published 11:47 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Charles F. Fowler

May 25, 2021

Charles F. Fowler, of Picayune, Mississippi passed from this life on May 25, 2021.

A service to honor Charles will be held on June 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Family visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and public visitation will be allowed starting at 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

