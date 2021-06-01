Brenda Gail Smith

May 28, 2021

Funeral Services for Brenda Gail Smith, age 70, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Darrell W. Worley will officiate the service.

A native of Caesar, MS, she was the retired Chief of Police for Picayune Police Department after 44 years of service. She was the first female to graduate from the FBI Academy at Quantico from Mississippi. Brenda was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Wesley Smith and Easter Mae Lee Smith; brother, Gary Ronald Smith; sister, Patricia A. Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Janice Smith (William) Carver; life-partner, Brenda Sue Varnado; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and great nephews; numerous great great niece and great great nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the Smith-Carver Law Enforcement Scholarship fund, PRCC Foundation, P. O. 3589, Poplarville, MS 39470 or the cancer foundation of your choice in remembrance of Brenda.