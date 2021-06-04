June 4, 2021

Biloxi PD requesting help in identifying suspect in theft of cellphone

By Special to the Item

Published 11:07 am Friday, June 4, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a reported theft suspect. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole a cell phone on May 11, 2021 at about 9am. The incident was reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Beach Blvd. The alleged suspect is reported to be about 6’-02” tall and reportedly weights 140-150 lbs.

