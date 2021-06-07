Biloxi PD asking for public’s help to identify arson suspects

On 04 June 2021, at approximately 9:31 pm, Biloxi Police responded to Wal-Mart located at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive in reference to an alleged Arson. Witnesses provided information that a white female wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, white athletic shoes, and dark COVID mask (pictured below) allegedly set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store. She then fled the store on foot to the west toward Walmart Lane. The small fire was quickly extinguished by employees and no injuries were reported. It is believed when she exited the store she entered an unknown vehicle waiting in the area. The female appeared to be accompanied by a white male wearing a tan hat, dark T-shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes (pictured below). The investigation is ongoing.