June 14, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

By Special to the Item

Published 11:37 am Monday, June 14, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify an alleged larceny suspect. The unknown W/M, pictured below, allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, on May 21, 2021 at about 5:25 am in the 100 block of Beach Blvd. The subject fled the area on a motorcycle after he allegedly cut the converter from the parked vehicle. The W/M appears to be wearing a white with black helmet and there appears to be a white and pink colored helmet on the rear of the motorcycle.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

