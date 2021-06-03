June 3, 2021

  • 86°

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged burglary suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown white female who allegedly committed a Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of Bayview Ave. The incident occurred on 06/01/2021 at about 2337 hours. The Image depicted below is of the alleged suspect of this incident.

