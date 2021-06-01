84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College recently announced its President’s and Dean’s lists with 84 student athletes and trainers earning the honor.

Students who earned a 3.4-3.99 GPA were awarded Dean’s list while students with a 4.0 GPA were awarded President’s list.

ATHLETIC TRAINERS

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Carlee Cockrell (Magee; Simpson County Academy), Caitlyn Polk (Tylertown; Pine)

DEAN’S LIST: Tomayah Allen (Brookhaven), JaLiyah Miller (Bogue Chitto; Brookhaven), Courtney Smith (Brandon; Northwest Rankin)

BASEBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Graham Crawford (Sumrall), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian School), Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s)

DEAN’S LIST: D.K. Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Matt Mercer (Petal), Nick Skaggs (Biloxi), Mason Smith (Laurel; Northeast Jones), Mason Treat (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Logan Walters (Petal)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DEAN’S LIST: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood), KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)

DEAN’S LIST: Alesha Temple (Oak Grove)

CHEER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Tookie Bolton (Poplarville), Macey Head (Poplarville) Tavia Keys (Hattiesburg), Haegan Tynes (Purvis), Kacey Wallace (Mendenhall)

DEAN’S LIST: Alexis Broom (Sumrall), Kaylee Clavo (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Hannah Beth Nelson (Purvis)

FOOTBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune)

DEAN’S LIST: Patrick Greer (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), Gayden Hence (Hattiesburg)

RODEO

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Bryce Graves (Poplarville)

DEAN’S LIST: Lauren Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Kylee Ladner (Kiln; Hancock), Wyatt Lepard (Florence), Pacey McBride (Poplarville), Taneale McGowen (Kiln; Hancock), Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La; Homeschool.), Jeb Stewart (Hurley; Homeschool)

MEN’S SOCCER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College), Tres Ray (Poplarville), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)

DEAN’S LIST: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Brandon Elkins (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock), Samuel Lambert (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Max Matsenbaugh (Pass Christian; St. Stanislaus)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo), Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)

DEAN’S LIST: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Azaria Breaux (Gulfport), Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County), Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Samantha Kennedy (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg; Homeschool), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)

SOFTBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County)

DEAN’S LIST: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Kambryn Chaisson (Picayune), Erin Daughtery (Vancleave), Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy), McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central), Danielle Lalonde (Cecelia, La.), Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion), Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County), Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones), Lindsay Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)

VOLLEYBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Payton McKerchie (Vancleave)

DEAN’S LIST: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Logan Parker (Clinton), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.), Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin), Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic)