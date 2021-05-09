WCU-Tradition campus hosts Honors Day Celebration

William Carey University’s Tradition campus hosted its 2021 Honors Day Celebration on May 5 – the last major event before commencement ceremonies on May 17.

“The Honors Day ceremony is one of our most special occasions because it provides us an opportunity to celebrate not just students’ academic achievements, but also their contributions to our university and community. The students who were recognized were nominated by their advisors for academic excellence, perseverance and service to others,” said Dr. Cassandra Conner, dean of the WCU-Tradition campus.

Here’s a look at the award recipients:

Biological Sciences

Outstanding Academic Achievement in Biological Sciences – Michelle Smith of Gulfport

Business

Outstanding Management/Marketing Student – Shane Michael Dusang of Biloxi

Criminal Justice

Dr. Don Cabana Undergraduate Award – Tyler Krivanec of D’Iberville

Outstanding Graduate Criminal Justice Student – Erin M. Dunston of Gautier

Education

Debra Herring Excellence in Elementary Education Award – Jamile Pepper of Ocean Springs

Debra Herring Scholarship for Education Majors – Kyle Lizana of Kiln

Outstanding Student Teacher Award – Chasity Isabelle of Pass Christian

Outstanding Education Graduate Student – Vanesia Jones of Gautier

Nursing

Nurse Crusader Award – Ashley Sutton of Biloxi

Nurse Crusader Award – Laura Ortiz of Biloxi

Nightingale Scholar – Summer Smith of Long Beach

Nightingale Scholar – Crystal Locklar of Perkinston

Campus Recognition