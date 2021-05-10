WCU presents awards at Honors Day Convocation
William Carey University held its 2021 Honors Day Convocation on April 28. The annual event recognizes students for outstanding academic and leadership achievements. In deference to COVID-19 safety protocols, WCU hosted the ceremony online.
“We are so proud of the students recognized in the Honors Day Convocation. We are also proud of the many students who have worked hard against huge obstacles to complete their degrees. We wish all of these the best as they move on to the next stage of their lives,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.
To watch Honors Day, visit www.wmcarey.edu/2021-honors-day-convocation
Jenkins-Chastain Citizenship Award
Honors Day Convocation’s highest recognition is the Jenkins-Chastain Citizenship Award. Established in 1957, the Jenkins-Chastain Award is presented to two students who exemplify outstanding citizenship, scholarship, leadership and Christian service.
The 2021 Jenkins-Chastain recipients are Elizabeth Stewart and Jacob Plocher.
A resident of Decatur, Stewart was nominated by Dr. Patti Permenter of the School of Education, who praised her strong Christian character.
“In addition to having a strong work ethic and friendly disposition, Elizabeth spreads sunshine and makes her character known through her actions and words. She serves at a local church as an assistant with children’s ministries, and we also saw her passion for children in classroom field experiences,” Permenter said.
“Elizabeth not only represented the School of Education on the Student Government Association – she also served as its president. Although COVID-19 put a damper on many of our campus activities, Elizabeth served with grace and perseverance.”
Elizabeth Stewart is the daughter of Dr. Billy and Stephanie Stewart. After earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she plans to pursue a career as a second-grade school teacher.
Jacob Plocher was nominated by Blake Hegstrom, head coach for WCU’s track and field and cross-country teams. Plocher has excelled in both athletics and academics as a recipient of the 2020 Halbrook Scholar-Athlete Award and member of several All-Academic Southern States Athletic Conference teams.
“Jacob has modeled servant leadership during his four years at Carey. He leads quietly by example, yet knows when to step up and speak when needed. He puts others first and has found ways to shine Christ in the community. He enjoys getting to work with younger kids,” Hegstrom said.
“He has shown consistency in who he is and what he stands for. His honesty and dedication to his teammates, schoolwork and running have set an example for everyone around him.”
A resident of Highland, Ill., Plocher is the son of Dennis and Donna Plocher. With a bachelor’s degree in psychology, he will pursue a master’s degree and plans a career as a high school counselor.
More Honors Day awards
Student Leadership:
Student Leadership Award – Hannah Harrison
Baptist Student Union:
BSU President – Noah Cox
BSU Outstanding LeadTEAM Member – Rachel Moore
BSU Outstanding Servant Leader – Sarah Wedgeworth
Campus Activities:
SGA President – Elizabeth Stewart
Mr. William Carey University – Andrew Pearce
Miss William Carey University – Kristen Fennell
Faculty Member of the Year – Dr. Brandon Knight
Staff Member of the Year – Adria Piazza
Administrator of the Year – Dr. Tommy King
Cafeteria Worker of the Year – Terri Bellipanni
Security Worker of the Year – Charles Rainer
Language and Literature:
Smith-Holliman Outstanding Freshman Writer Award – Caleb Horton, Kayla Starr
Rebecca M. Jordan Outstanding English Major Award – Tiffany Brumfield, Dailynn Davis
J.V. McCrory Creative Writing Award for Short Fiction – Ainsley Richardson
J.V. McCrory Creative Writing Award for Poetry – Dailynn Davis, Gabrielle Hulin
J.V. McCrory Creative Writing Award for Creative Non-fiction – Julia Berry
Outstanding Spanish Student – Bryson Rogers
Mathematics:
Kappa Mu Epsilon Mathematics Award – Mallory Thompson
Chemistry:
Freshman Chemistry Award – Grace Hester
Senior Chemistry Award – Campbell Putnam
Rose West Memorial Endowment – Tiffany Tisdale
Rose G. West Pre-Medical Award – Catherine Jackson
Biological Sciences:
Freshman Biology Award – Alexis Hyatt
Senior Biology Award – Will Windham
Psychology and Counseling:
Outstanding Psychology Student – Jacob White
Biomedical Science:
Outstanding Master of Biomedical Science Award – Warda Mohiuddin
Nursing, Class of February 2021:
Nurse Crusader Award (Hattiesburg) – Abigail Powell
Nurse Crusader Award (Baton Rouge) – Stephanie Mairena
Nightingale Scholar Award (Hattiesburg) – Sheldyn Turner
Nightingale Scholar Award (Baton Rouge) – Jessica Boothe
Nursing, Class of August 2021:
Nurse Crusader Award (Hattiesburg) – Princess Greer
Nurse Crusader Award (Baton Rouge) – Ty Nims
Nightingale Scholar Award (Hattiesburg) – Tyler Lewis
Nightingale Scholar Award (Baton Rouge) – Nicole Gollop
Education:
Outstanding Elementary Education Teacher Candidate – Keely Gates
Outstanding Secondary Education Teacher Candidate – Dailynn Davis
Business Administration:
Outstanding Finance Student – Charles Anthony Bullock
Outstanding Accounting Student – Kaitlyn Gory
Outstanding Cross-Cultural Business Management Student – Zoe Miller
Music:
James O. Allen Outstanding Music Major – Branson Blanton
Marilyn R. Swingle Outstanding Music Major – Megan Fordham, Kameren Batty
Mary Ann Johnston Griffith Undergraduate Elementary Music Award – Anna Grace Thomas
Anne Folsom Excellence in Middle School Choral Music Award – Branson Blanton
Phyllis J. Merritt Excellence in High School Choral Music Award – Kyra De Oliveira
Outstanding Student Teacher in Instrumental Music – Cody Hunter
Senior Pin for Delta Omicron International Music Fraternity – Derek Douglas
Music Therapy Commitment and Dedication Award – Makayla Brady
Communication:
Joe Roberts Memorial Forensics Society Award – Lauren Hand
Distinguished Speaker Award – Julia “Galia” Mixon
Criminal Justice:
Criminal Justice and Forensic Science Award – Matthew Riascos
Church and Missions:
- E. Byrd Memorial Award – Bryson Rogers
The Ken Rhodes Award – Ainsley Richardson
Alumni Relations:
Alumni Association School Spirit Award – Ashley Smith
