WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members
Thirty-six William Carey University students were inducted this spring as new members of the Mississippi Beta chapter of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society.
Membership is limited to the top 10 percent of juniors, seniors, and graduate students of colleges or universities with Alpha Chi chapters. WCU students must have a grade point average of at least 3.70 on a 4.0 scale to qualify.
The lead faculty sponsor is Dr. Read Diket. Other co-sponsors are Dr. Randall Harris, Dr. Tom Richardson, Dr. Everett Roark and Dolores O’Mary.
William Carey University congratulates these new Alpha Chi members:
Madison Beets of Long Beach
Ruby Bonner of Quitman
Andrew Cervantez of Fort Worth, Texas
Kenley Cochran of Beaumont
Icie Cockerham of Hamilton
Noah Cuevas of Gulfport
Anna Dribus of Union
Conner Dunlap of Marshall, Mo.
Fernando Duron of Mobile, Ala.
Alexis Ellender of Hattiesburg
Stephen Elsenrath of Denham Springs, La.
Sherry Farmer of Ellisville
Trent Gilbertson of Petal
Meagan Green of Petal
Adrian Hutson of Sumrall
Hannah Hutson of Sumrall
Megan Irwin of Hurley
Michael Jackson of Seminary
Lauren Jones of Ovett
Zalee King of Perkinston
Brittney Kitchens of Petal
Daniil Klimov of Sankt Wendel, Germany
Sidney Lee of Ovett
Maggie Morgan of Hattiesburg
Jessica Pulivarthi of Meridian
Claire Reeves of Polkville
Lemetria Roberts of Picayune
Sarah Robertson of Ellisville
Josie Robertson of Ellisville
Kaitlin Rogers of Wiggins
Lauren Rowley of McComb
Anni Rusanen of Espoo, Finland
Hannah Sorto of Seminary
Kassidee Stillwell of Petal
Amanda Tero of Decatur
Reagan Vance of Meridian
