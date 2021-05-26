Waughndel Stricker

Waughndel “Del” Key Stricker went to her reward to live with her Lord at 5:30 a.m. on May 22, 2021 at the age of 87.

A family and friend’s visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at The House Slidell, 1000 Caruso Blvd Ste 401 Slidell, Louisiana 70461.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.