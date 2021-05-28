Veronica May La France, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 22, 2021, at the beautiful age of 87.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Curtis La France Sr., her son Aaron La France Sr., her mother Lucille Sorina, her father Lionel Christophe and her sister Vivian Ancar.

She is survived by five loving children Curtis La France Jr., Wayne La France, Dale Lafrance Sr., Guy La France Sr. and her only daughter Veronica La France; four daughter-in-laws Karen, Vanessa, Carol and Sheila La France; 12 grandkids, 15 great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Veronica was strong and unwavering in her faith, loved spending time with God and truly had a passion for praying for others. She loved her family and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. She loved life, and truly lived it to the fullest.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church officiated by Father Bernie. Interment will follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

