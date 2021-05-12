USDA, RESTORE Council to Invest $31 Million for Priority Restoration Work in Gulf States Impacted by The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

Jackson, Mississippi April 30, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on April 29, announced $31 million in funding to advance restoration work and improve water quality in the Gulf Coast states impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The funds will support three priority programs and related project work approved by the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration (RESTORE) Council as part of a multi-year process of collaborative planning and public engagement throughout the Gulf.

USDA’s Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), along with state forestry agencies in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi will leverage the funds to restore forest health, improve coastal ecosystems and provide technical and financial assistance to private landowners.

“For more than a decade, the Forest Service and NRCS have worked side-by-side with private landowners and state agencies to support Gulf recovery efforts through an all-lands approach,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “Our continued support in these collaborative projects will help to generate lasting ecosystem improvements and ensure clean water for millions of Americans downstream.”

“Most of the land in the Gulf Coast is privately owned, so working lands are pivotal to restoring habitat and improving water quality,” said Mississippi State Conservationist Kurt Readus. “Working side-by-side with farmers, ranchers and forest landowners to improve their operations enables us to take better care of our natural resources, including our coastal ecosystems.”

“Healthy forests improve water quality and quantity by refilling groundwater aquifers and filtering rainfall and flowing water,” said Joe Fox President of the National Association of State Foresters and Arkansas State Forester. “Nationwide, and in the Gulf states, forested land is primarily owned by private landowners who are most likely to manage their forests with technical and financial assistance provided by state forestry agencies. To enhance the health of the Gulf watershed, the Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi forestry agencies will use proven social marketing techniques to double their outreach to private landowners, who will in turn, implement best management practices that sustain healthy forests for decades to come.”

The investment in these priority projects is part of the Funded Priorities List (FPL) #3b announced Thursday by the RESTORE Council.

The USDA funded activities through FPL #3b include: