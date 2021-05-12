Troy Nelson
A Celebration of Life for Troy Edward Nelson, age 34, of Carriere, MS who passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 11:00am until, at his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
