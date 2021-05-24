Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash on Interstate 55

Manchac– On Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, just before 01:00 A.M. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were dispatched to a three vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash has claimed the life of one driver. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Interstate 55. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota Corolla veered onto the right shoulder and crashed into a 2000 Ford Explorer that was parked and abandoned on the right shoulder. After striking the Ford Explorer, the Toyota Corolla traveled over the right guardrail and landed upside down in the water becoming completely submerged. Due to the previous impact, the abandoned Ford Explorer was forced into the lanes of travel and struck a 2010 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.

St. Charles Sheriff Department divers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents responded to assist with recovery efforts of the submerged vehicle and the driver of the Toyota Corolla. Despite their efforts, the driver of the Toyota Corolla was not properly restrained and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from the driver of the Toyota Corolla for routine scientific analysis. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.