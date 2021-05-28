Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

Jackson, MS – Dangerous drugs have been seized, and an arrest has been

made following a traffic stop.

On May 26, 2021, Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Traveling

Criminal Apprehension Program (“TCAP”) division, working in conjunction

with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law

Enforcement, seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine and an 18-wheeler during a

traffic stop on Interstate 55. The seized narcotics have an estimated street

value of $586,000.00. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics took possession

of the cocaine and the 18-wheeler, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol

charged the driver with Aggravated Trafficking of a Scheduled 2 Controlled

Substance. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of

Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law

Enforcement continue to investigate this drug trafficking case.

The arrest and seizure are attributed to the cooperative efforts of multiple

law enforcement agencies determined to curb the transportation of illegal

narcotics.