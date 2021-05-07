Today is May 7, 2021

Popular prom songs from the last 10 years

Prom and music go hand-in-hand. The soundtrack to prom or any celebration sets the mood of the evening and contributes to the memories students will create on the big night.

When people reminisce about their proms, the songs that topped the charts in their graduation years frequently serve as reminders of all the fun they had with friends, especially on prom night.

Various organizations track the hit songs year after year, but Billboard magazine is a leader in ranking top songs on the charts. Here’s a look back at Billboard’s chart toppers that peaked during prime prom season over the last 10 years.

2020: “Rockstar” by DaBaby

2019: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

2018: “In My Feelings” by Drake

2017: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

2016: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, featuring Sean Paul

2015: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars

2014: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

2013: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, featuring T.I. and Pharrell

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

2011: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

2010: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, featuring Snoop Dogg

Music and memories go together. It remains to be seen what the most popular 2021 prom tune will be, but it will surely be one students remember for years to come.

Sun Safety Week

How to be safe in the sun

A relaxing day outdoors soaking up some of the sun’s rays is how many people prefer to spend their free time when the weather allows. While the very vision of a warm summer afternoon spent outdoors can invoke positive feelings, it’s important that people take protective measures before going outside and continue to do so while they’re out there.

According to the American Cancer Society, most skin cancers are the result of exposure to ultraviolet rays in sunlight. UV rays are a type of radiation that do not have enough energy to penetrate deeply into the body. As a result, they primarily affect the skin. Overexposure to these rays can lead to skin cancer.

Protection from UV rays

The ACS notes that there are no safe UV rays, so it’s imperative that people take UV protection seriously. The following are some of the many ways to protect yourself while still enjoying sunny days outdoors.

Go out at the right times of day. The ACS notes that UV rays are at their strongest in the middle of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so staying inside during these hours can protect your skin. This is especially important in the spring and summer, as the ACS says UV rays are stronger during these seasons than other times of year.

Employ the shadow test when going outside. It may not seem especially scientific, but the shadow test is a simple way for anyone to gauge how strong UV rays from the sun are at any given moment. According to the ACS, if your shadow is shorter than you, that means the sun’s rays are at their strongest. This simple test can help people immediately determine how strong the sun’s rays are, compelling them to be extra cautious if necessary.

Apply sunscreen early and reapply often. The ACS recommends using sunscreens with broad spectrum protection that protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays, and applying them before leaving the house and reapplying often while outdoors. When choosing a sunscreen, choose one with a minimum sun protection factor, or SPF, of 30. Understanding SPF can help people recognize the importance of reapplication. When an SPF 30 product is applied correctly, a person gets the equivalent of one minute of UVB ray exposure for each 30 minutes he or she spends in the sun. So one hour in the sun wearing SPF 30 sunscreen is the same as spending two minutes totally unprotected. Reapplying SPF 30 sunscreen often can ensure you are protected at all times.

Wear a hat. Hats with a brim that is at least two to three inches all around protects vulnerable areas such as the eyes, forehead, nose, ears, and scalp. Choose a hat with a dark, non-reflective underside, as such a hat can lower the amount of UV rays that reach the face from reflective surfaces such as water.

Sun protection is important year-round, and especially so during spring and summer.

Tuba Day

The History of International Tuba Day

As listed in Chases Annual Events, International Tuba Day was created to recognize tubists in musical organizations around the world who have to go through the hassle of handling a tuba. What hassles do tubists have? Tuba players obviously have hassles due to the size and weight of their instruments, but what is actually more of a hassle for tuba players is the prevalence of stereotyped attitudes among people towards tubists and their role in a musical organization.

Think for a minute: What does the tuba mean to you? Unfortunately, many non-tuba players think of the tuba as just being one of those big, loud instruments that go “oompah” in the back of parades – having no real importance and being easy to play – they’re just there to look nice. As for tuba players, many people view them in the old stereotyped way: they have no real musical talent, no personality, just big, fat bodies with puffy cheeks and powerful lungs.

Therefore, International Tuba Day was created for both tuba players and non-tuba players alike. If you don’t play the tuba and feel as described above, International Tuba Day is your day to learn more about the significance of the tuba in our musical society. It’s your day to see how the tuba is the backbone of the band with the capability of playing much more than just “oompah!” More importantly, International Tuba Day is your day to recognize the tuba player as being a talented master of musical performance who physically comes in all different shapes and sizes. Of course, if you do play the tuba, International Tuba Day is your day to sit back, relax, and enjoy your much deserved recognition!

Joel Day founded International Tuba Day in 1979 while attending Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Being one of only two tuba players in the band and finding a lack of respect from his fellow classmates, he decided to set a day aside for our recognition as reputable musicians. Joel went on to study at Millersville University, where he established very popular International Tuba Day celebrations that continued for close to twenty years.

For more information visit http://www.tubaday.com/homepage.php.