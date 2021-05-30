Today is May 30, 2021
Diploma display ideas
Graduation day is one of the proudest moments in students’ academic careers. Diplomas are symbolic of hours spent honing skills and working on assignments and, ultimately, success in the classroom. High school diplomas represent an opportunity to go on to higher learning or a trade, while college degrees indicate young people are ready to begin their professional lives.
Many graduates are excited about the prospect of receiving their diplomas. Once in hand, the document can be put on display. The following are some unique ways to showcase diplomas at home or at work.
Framing
One of the classic ways to display a diploma is in a frame. Many businesses offer customized framing where the frame material and the matting can be chosen. Some grads may want to include a photograph of the school or a picture of the graduate above the diploma. Graduates also may want to select a frame and mat that coordinates with school colors.
Create a shadow box
Consider displaying the diploma with other mementos from school. A shadow box is a large, deep display frame that can house items that are thicker than photographs or papers. Items such as a graduation tassel, medal or other award, a varsity jacket patch, or a program from a school performance or awards ceremony can be placed in the shadow box.
Create a photo wall
Display the diploma among other framed photos from school activities. This can elicit a trip down memory lane every time the wall is viewed. Some families may want to display their diplomas together, especially if multiple family members attended the same school.
Make a work of art
Various online art vendors can turn the diploma into different works of art. For example, engravers can laser engrave the diploma onto a wooden plaque. Then the diploma can be displayed in one location and the wood plaque in another.
Place it under glass
Display the diploma beneath the glass top of a coffee table. When entertaining guests, the diploma can make for a unique conversation piece.
A school diploma is worthy of recognition. There are various creative ways to display these documents that reflect the hard work and success of their recipients.
The role of the National Guard
Armed Forces Day is celebrated in various forms around the world, as non-military personnel pay homage to those who serve.
In the United States, Armed Forces Day is observed on the third Saturday in May each year. It was established by President Harry S. Truman to celebrate all active duty service members. (Memorial Day, celebrated at the end of May, is a remembrance to honor those who have died while in military service.)
On Armed Forces Day, it can be a good idea to learn more about the branches of the military serving and protecting the country. In early 2020, the U.S. National Guard, and its role in providing domestic assistance, was referenced often in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. That makes now a great time to learn about the National Guard and the role they play in helping to safeguard Americans.
The U.S. Army National Guard is unique from other military branches in that it serves both local communities and the country as a whole. According to the National Guard’s official website, the Guard responds to domestic emergencies, overseas combat missions, counterdrug efforts, reconstruction missions, and other missions as needed. The President of the Untied States and any state governor can call on the Guard in a moment’s notice for assistance. The President may require the National Guard to be deployed around the world for stabilization operations. Domestically, governors usually require the Guard for assistance during storms, fires, earthquakes, civil disturbances, or health crises. For example, the Guard helped distribute food to residents of areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, assisting residents who were asked to remain in their homes. The Guard also can help with things like transportation of medical personnel, disinfection/cleaning, logistical support, and call center support.
Military.com says each state has its own Guard, as required by the Constitution. It is the only branch of the military whose existence is required by the Constitution. The Guard is a part of the reserve components of the United States Armed Forces. Many Guard members hold full-time civilian jobs while serving part-time in the Guard. There also is a full time cadre of Active Guard personnel in the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.
The U.S. National Guard has a storied history and is an essential component of the military.
Mint Julep Day
- .5 oz. Simple Syrup
- 5 Mint Leaves
- 1 Sprig of Fresh Mint for Garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Gently muddle mint leaves in a julep or a highball glass. Add simple syrup and fill the glass with cracked ice. Add Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon and stir until the glass is frosted. Garnish with a mint sprig.
For more recipes visit here.
